comscore Facts of the Matter: Strong polar vortex wreaks havoc across U.S.
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Facts of the Matter: Strong polar vortex wreaks havoc across U.S.

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021 People navigate snowy streets and sidewalks the day after a snowstorm descended on the Chicago area.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021

    People navigate snowy streets and sidewalks the day after a snowstorm descended on the Chicago area.

The polar vortex is a permanent low- pressure system that surrounds the geographical north and south poles. “Vortex” refers to the circulation around the poles. The term also describes smaller vortices that occur within lobes of the primary vortex. Read more

Previous Story
22 Honolulu police officers disciplined in 2022

Scroll Up