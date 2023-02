Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has hired Kialoa Mossman as a planner. Mossman holds a master’s degree from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He received his bachelor’s degree in anthropology and his planning certificate from the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Most recently, Mossman worked as a GIS analyst and researcher with the Edith Kanakaole Foundation, a Hawaiian cultural-based nonprofit that focuses on elevating Hawaiian intelligence through cultural education founded on the teachings and traditions of Edith and Luka Kanakaole.

Hawaii Land Trust, a statewide local nonprofit land trust, has appointed Keone Emeliano as the Mahukona steward and educator. Emeliano was a field worker for 20 years, helping manage the former land holdings of the Kohala Sugar Co., which included maintaining 21 miles of the Kohala ditch system. He recently worked for Hawaii Water Servi­ces in Waikoloa and helped steward Pololu through a pilot program organized by KUPU, Na Ala Hele Trails and Hawaii Tourism Authority.

IQ 360, a woman- and minority-owned business communication consultancy, has appointed Katie Arita-Chang as a senior account manager in its Honolulu office. Arita-Chang has eight years of experience in communications. Prior to joining iQ 360, she was acting communications director at the state Department of Health.

