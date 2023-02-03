Strategic plan outline for Hawaii’s public schools is OK’d

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An ambitious first-phase framework for a new strategic plan for Hawaii’s statewide public school system that includes academic proficiency for every single student and qualified hires in every teaching position among its goals won unanimous approval Thursday from the state Board of Education. Read more

Hawaii BOE Strategic Plan, … by Esme Infante

An ambitious first-phase framework for a new strategic plan for Hawaii’s statewide public school system that includes academic proficiency for every single student and qualified hires in every teaching position among its goals won unanimous approval Thursday from the state Board of Education.

The six-year outline sets three key priorities for all 258 of Hawaii’s public elementary, middle and high schools from this year through 2029. They are “High Quality Learning for All,” “High-Quality Educator Workforce in All Schools” and “Effective and Efficient Operations at All Levels.” Each priority includes multiple goals and “desired outcomes” to fulfill it.

The plan is significantly more strongly worded and direct than other Hawaii public school strategic plans in recent years in that nearly every priority, goal and outcome in the document uses the word “all.” Examples include “All students read proficiently by the end of 3rd grade,” “All students are proficient in mathematics by the end of 8th grade,” “All student groups perform equally well academically and show continued academic growth, irrespective of background and circumstances” and “All teacher positions are filled with qualified hires.”

Given students’ significant learning loss and chronic absenteeism in the COVID-19 pandemic, the chronic teacher shortage, aging facilities and other challenges, the strong directives throughout the strategic plan are a purposeful means to keep the board and state Department of Education accountable to reach higher standards, said board Chair Bruce Voss.

“The repeated inclusion of the word ‘all’ reflects our belief and our commitment that these goals and outcomes must be achieved for each and every student,” Voss said in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser interview after the board vote. “This plan reflects not only extensive public input, but the urgency with which we as a board and the department needs to act with to help our students.”

The first phase of the “State of Hawaii Public Education 2023-2029 Strategic Plan” is the result of months of public input meetings, surveys and drafts. It includes the mission, vision, core values, priorities, goals and desired outcomes for Hawaii’s K-12 public education system. The full text can be viewed at 808ne.ws/3l0yJkd.

Robert Hull, a senior adviser for the National Association of State Boards of Education who helped to facilitate the board’s work on the plan over the past half-year, commended the board for incorporating a uniquely strong sense of Hawaii culture along with direct goals into the plan.

“What you have is a strategic plan that, if intentionally and strategically implemented, can impact every single citizen of this state, whether it be through a student or through the workforce, or for the quality of life that results from that,” Hull said. “But the easy part is over. We’ll work on the hard part now.”

Hull was referring to the task before the state Department of Education to draft phase 2, the implementation plan, with the strategies and metrics that the department and board will use to reach the goals. A draft is expected by April, with board approval of the implementation plan expected in May.

How the strategic plan also might apply to the state’s 37 charter schools is under discussion. The BOE by statute sets policy for the state’s public school system, but the charter schools have their own state commission and governing boards.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS STRATEGIC PLAN, PHASE 1

The state Board of Education has approved a framework for a new 2023-2029 strategic plan for Hawaii’s 258 public schools, with their 168,600 students and nearly 40,000 part- and full-time employees. It includes a vision, mission and core values, plus three major priorities, each with multiple goals and “desired outcomes.” Phase 2, an implementation plan, is expected to be finalized by May.

Priority 1: High Quality Learning for All

>> Goal 1.1: All students experience rigorous, high-quality learning that results in equitable outcomes for all learners.

>> Goal 1.2: All students learn in a safe, nurturing and culturally responsive environment.

>> Goal 1.3. All students graduate high school prepared for college and career success and community and civic engagement.

Priority 2: High-Quality Educator Workforce in All Schools

>> Goal 2.1: All students are taught by effective teachers who are committed to quality teaching and learning for all.

>> Goal 2.2: All schools are fully staffed by effective support staff who are committed to providing quality services to support students.

>> Goal 2.3: All schools are led by effective school administrators who are committed to supporting all staff and students.

>> Goal 2.4: Complex-area and state offices are composed of effective staff whose work is aligned to support student learning.

Priority 3: Effective and Efficient Operations at All Levels

>> Goal 3.1: All school facilities are safe, well maintained, compliant with all laws and regulations, clean and attractive to provide a positive and inviting learning environment for students and staff.

>> Goal 3.2: All operational and management processes are aligned and implemented in an equitable, transparent, effective and efficient manner.

>> Goal 3.3: Families and staff are informed of and engaged in planning and decision-making processes affecting students in a meaningful and timely manner.