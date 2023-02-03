comscore Konawaena is still coming for koa head
Sports

Konawaena is still coming for koa head

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Konawaena’s Alexa Meyer and Jayda Felix fought for a rebound against Kamehameha’s Nihoao Dunn during the first half on Thursday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Konawaena’s Alexa Meyer and Jayda Felix fought for a rebound against Kamehameha’s Nihoao Dunn during the first half on Thursday.

The behemoths have arrived. Second-seeded Konawaena got 12 points from Braelyn Kauhi to rally past Kamehameha, 48-42, in semifinal action at the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships on Thursday night at McKinley Student Council Gym. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii high school players have their day on signing day
Next Story
Scoreboard – Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up