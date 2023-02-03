comscore Rainbow Wahine come up short in 57-47 home loss to UC Davis
Sports

Rainbow Wahine come up short in 57-47 home loss to UC Davis

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UC Davis Aggies Megan Norris desperately tried to pass the bal away from Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Kelsie Imai during a Big West women’s basketball game at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UC Davis Aggies Megan Norris desperately tried to pass the bal away from Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Kelsie Imai during a Big West women’s basketball game at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kelsie Imai drove along the baseline against Sydney Burns on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kelsie Imai drove along the baseline against Sydney Burns on Thursday.

A cold shooting night while facing the Big West’s leading scorer left the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team once again in bounce-back mode. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up