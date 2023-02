Scoreboard – Feb. 3, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific Alumni Game 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

College: doubleheader, Augustana vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: Fifth place, Waiakea vs. Moanalua/Lahainaluna winner, 3 p.m. Third place, Campbell vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Final, ‘Iolani vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. Games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: Semifinals, Hawaii Baptist vs. Kapaa, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hanalani, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Hawaii Prep vs. Pearl City, 1 p.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. Lanai, 3 p.m. Consolation: Castle vs. McKinley, 11 a.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division I Championships. Semifinals at Pearl City: Mililani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Kamehameha-Maui,

7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Complex: Campbell vs. Moanalua, 1 p.m. at Field No. 5; King Kekaulike vs. Waiakea, 1 p.m. at Field No. 6.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division II Championships: Semifinals at Farrington, Kapaa vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kauai, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kailua, 1 p.m. at Field No. 7; Nanakuli vs. Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m. at Field No. 8.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: 5:30 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Alumni Game, 1 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: Augustana vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: Consolation, fifth place, third place, final. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Single-elimination tournament, Hanalani/Le Jardin winner vs. Damien/University winner, time/site TBD.

CANOE PADDLING

HHSAA/Hawaii Airlines Championships: 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

DIVING

ILH: Last-chance meet, 9 a.m. at

Kamehameha.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division I Championships: Fifth place, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16. Third place, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15. Final, 7 p.m. at main stadium. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division II Championships: Consolation, 3 p.m. at Field No. 19. Fifth place, 3 p.m. at Field No. 20. Third place, 3 p.m. at Field No. 8. Final, 5 p.m. at main stadium. Games at at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: Dual tournament, 9 a.m. at ‘Iolani.

Soccer

HHSAA

Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division I Championships

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Kamehameha 1, Campbell 0, OT

Goal-Scorers—KS: Marley Espiau.

Kamehameha-Maui 3, Moanalua 1

Goal-Scorers—Moa: Rylie Echavaria. KSM: Sienna Kamalani, Raeja Librando, Naia Kaulukukui.

Mililani 4, King Kekaulike 1

Goal-Scorers—KK: Leiala Aruda. Mil: Jaeda Edayan, Kamalani Yamashita, Tavena Oliveira, Kailee Wilson.

Punahou 5, Waiakea 2

Goal-Scorers—Pun: Xevani Salanoa 2, Xehlia Salanoa, Ally Yoshimura, Emily Daehler. Waik: Charlie Silva, Kauionalani Mahi-Murray.

Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division II Championships

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Pac-Five 2, Kamehameha-Hawaii 0

Kauai 4, Kailua 1

Kapaa 4, Nanakuli 0

Hawaii Prep 2, Mid-Pacific 1, PK

Consolation Semifinals

Seabury Hall 4, Farrington 0

Waianae 9, Waialua 0

BASKETBALL

HHSAA

Heide & Cook Girls Division I

Championships

Thursday

Semifinals

At McKinley

‘Iolani 41, Campbell 33

Leading Scorers—Camp: Aliyah Bantolina 8. Iol: Mele Sake 23.

Konawaena 48, Kamehameha 42

Leading Scorers—KS: Nihoaokealii Dunn 12, Kya Kanoho 11. Kona: Braelyn Kauhi 12.

Fifth-place Semifinals

At Moanalua

Waiakea 72, Maui 54

Leading Scorers—Waia: Puaena Herrington 32, Jolie Mantz 18.

Moanalua vs. Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

Heide & Cook Girls Division II

Championships

At Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Hanalani 51, Lanai 44

Leading Scorers—Han: Ellana Klemp 18, Pihaeu Akiona 11. Lan: Haley Ostrander 14, Souina Siuli 11, Veniza Jackson 10.

Kapaa 68, Pearl City 14

Leading Scorers—PC: Aiesha DeWeever 6. Kapa: Olivia Malafu 18, Taira Samiano 15, Angeline Nizo 11.

Hawaii Baptist 44, Hawaii Prep 42

Leading Scorers—HPA: Brooke Samura 27, Ali Wawner 13. HBA: Trislyn Maeda 23.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 56, Sacred Hearts 32

Leading Scorers—

Consolation

Honokaa 47, Molokai 27

Leading Scorers—Hon: Kristen Ragasa 25, Telia Laeli 12, Rylee Velasquez 10. Mol: Leila Hooper-Phifer 13.

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I-AA

Punahou II 48, ‘Iolani II 39

NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT SIGNING DAY

CLASS OF 2023

Hawaii student-athletes who signed Wednesday during a ceremony at The

Howard Hughes Corporation | Ward Village.

Name High School College Sport

Anthony Ahu-Fisher Island Pacific Whitman Baseball

Waiahuli Akau KS-Hawaii Augustanas Women’s Water Polo

Brooke Bailey Punahou Pomona College Women’s Soccer

Jaime Bhattacharyya Mid-Pacific UC San Diego Men’s Water Polo

Chris Cannon Mid-Pacific Bethel (Minn.) Baseball

Haley Coggins Radford CS Northridge Beach Volleyball

Savanna Colliado KS-Hawaii Pacific Lutheran Women’s Volleyball

Hudson Geier Punahou Cal Lutheran Men’s Water Polo

Tia Ho Kaiser William Jessup Women’s Soccer

Paisley Ka’ahanui Punahou Niagara Women’s Volleyball

Rae Kamikawa Punahou Pitzer Women’s Soccer

Kawehi Kauahi Punahou Loyola Marymount Women’s Water Polo

Brooke Kimura Maryknoll Whitworth Women’s Track and Field

Shayde Koga Moanalua George Fox Baseball

Rylan Li Moanalua North Park Baseball

Reyn Matsuzaki Mid-Pacific North Park Baseball

Daynna Mekaru Mid-Pacific Hiram Softball

Trent Nagamine Punahou Pacific University Baseball

Coehn Nakasone Mid-Pacific Whittier Baseball

Tsubasa Okada Punahou Rensselaer Men’s Tennis

Samantha Okano Punahou Long Beach State Beach Volleyball

Loren Owan Leilehua Bethel (Minn.) Baseball

Makela Pick Mid-Pacific Puget Sound Women’s Volleyball

Kaiya Tom Hawaii Baptist Pacific University Softball

Taro Tsuji Mid-Pacific Puget Sound Men’s Swimming

Nathaniel Wagner Mid-Pacific Pacific University Baseball

Ava Watanabe ‘Iolani Pomona College Women’s Soccer