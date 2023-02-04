Letter: Enact carbon cashback into law

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo nui loa to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s editorial board for running the commentary, “Carbon cashback taxes fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” by Matt Geyer and Helen Cox (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 29). Read more

Mahalo nui loa to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s editorial board for running the commentary, “Carbon cashback taxes fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” by Matt Geyer and Helen Cox (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 29). This commentary hit the nail on the head as to the policies that Hawaii must enact if it is to transition to a clean energy economy in an effective, efficient and equitable manner.

The commentary recognizes the uniqueness of carbon cashback in that it both reduces emissions — 10% reduction in Hawaii’s total greenhouse gas emissions — and financially benefits most low- and middle-income families, as per two University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization studies.

As the last Legislature declared, we are facing a climate emergency and must act now. Fortunately, our Legislature has the great opportunity to make carbon cashback law by passing one of the following four bills: Senate Bill 1004, SB 1060, House Bill 1146 or HB 1498.

Paul Bernstein

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter