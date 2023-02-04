Letter: Use evidence for fireworks citations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If I allow my neighbor to borrow my car and he runs a red light, I receive the citation. If my neighbor uses my car and receives a parking citation, I have to pay it. After all, it is my car and I am held responsible.

But if my neighbor sets off illegal fireworks and there is evidence of such in his yard, or more likely on the street fronting his property, why under the same rule of thought can’t he receive a citation? Shouldn’t he be held accountable?

D.J. Freitas

Kaneohe

