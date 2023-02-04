Bills would further restrict truck bed passengers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two companion bills proposed by Gov. Josh Green would make it clear that passengers are not allowed in the beds of pickup trucks by eliminating current exceptions. Read more

Passengers above the age of 12 are currently allowed to ride in the back of pickup trucks when there is no seating in the cab of the truck, side racks are “securely attached and the tailboard or tailgate is securely closed” and passengers in the bed or “load carrying area” are seated on the floor and do not attempt “to control unleashed cargo,” according to Senate Bill 1410 and House Bill 112.

The pair of bills were introduced on behalf of Green, who started his medical career in rural Hawaii island, where pickup trucks remain popular for basic transportation.

The current exceptions would be eliminated under Green’s proposal, but new ones would allow passengers in truck beds only if “an emergency exists that threatens the life of the passenger being transported” or if the vehicle is in a parade, caravan or exhibition that is “officially authorized or otherwise permitted by law.”

Penalties would be $25 for each violation.