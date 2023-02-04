comscore Hawaii picked third in Big West softball poll
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii picked third in Big West softball poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Big West softball coaches voted Hawaii third in the conference’s preseason poll released Friday — matching the team’s finish in last year’s standings — and sophomore pitcher Brianna Lopez was named to the inaugural preseason coaches’ team. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine come up short in 57-47 home loss to UC Davis
Next Story
Television and radio – Feb. 4, 2023

Scroll Up