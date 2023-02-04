comscore Dalen Lau scores sole goal of match as Punahou upsets Mililani
Dalen Lau scores sole goal of match as Punahou upsets Mililani

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Dalen Lau dribbles the ball on Friday.

    Punahou’s Dalen Lau dribbles the ball on Friday.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou players mobbed Dalen Lau (5) after she scored a goal against Mililani off a penalty kick during a state girls soccer semifinal.

    Punahou players mobbed Dalen Lau (5) after she scored a goal against Mililani off a penalty kick during a state girls soccer semifinal.

Punahou’s Dalen Lau made sure her team would find penalty kick success this time around. Read more

