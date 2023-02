Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Solala Nasu scored a trio of goals —in the ninth, 20th and 57th minutes — to lead PacFive to a 4-0 win over Kauai in the Division II semifinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships on Friday night.

Mia Hironaka scored the Wolfpack’s other goal — in the 32nd minute.

The contest at Farrington was a rematch of last year’s Divsion II state final, which PacFive won 1-0.

The Wolfpack must beat another Kauai team to repeat as state champion, as Kapaa defeated Hawaii Preparatory Academy 1-0 in the other semifinal on a goal by Emeli Rubel in the seventh minute.

Pac-Five plays Kapaa for the title today at 5 p.m. in Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex’s Main Stadium.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships

Semifinals

Kapaa 1, Hawaii Prep 0

Goal scorers—Kapa: Emeli Rubel.

Pac-Five 4, Kauai 0

Goal scorers—P5: Solala Nasu 3, Mia Hironaka.

Fifth-place semifinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii 5, Kailua 0

Goal scorers—KSH: Sophia Wilson 3, Rhacelyn Respicio, Liliana Chandler.

Mid-Pacific 4, Nanakuli 2

Goal scorers—MPI: Destiny Look 2, Kylena Paredes, Rylee Unebasami. Nan: Kasi Amaral, Glorina Respicio.