Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Soon after I announced my retirement from the University of Hawaii in 2000, I was speaking at the Quarterback Club luncheon. Read more

Soon after I announced my retirement from the University of Hawaii in 2000, I was speaking at the Quarterback Club luncheon. Sportscaster Jim Leahey asked a question from the floor: “Dr. Mortimer, why did you really retire?”

I replied, “Jim, I have lost a lot of hair and put on some weight doing this job, and I was afraid I would begin to look like you!”

Jim laughed as hard as everybody else and returned the insults at my retirement banquet. He was good to be around (“Jim Leahey, voice of Hawaii sports for nearly 60 years, dies,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31).

Ken Mortimer

President and chancellor emeritus, University of Hawaii

Tacoma, Wash.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter