Letter: State preschool plan won’t get very far

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Like all state projects, it looks good at first glance (“State to unveil ambitious preschool plan for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 17). A second glance shows the flaws. Read more

Like all state projects, it looks good at first glance (“State to unveil ambitious preschool plan for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 17). A second glance shows the flaws.

Hundreds of new classrooms for preschool students, nine years from now. Who gains?

There are probably sufficient unused classrooms to meet the need right now. Teachers would be a bigger problem. If serious, the state will simply have to bite the bullet and pay for good teachers. Historically, this is not a state habit.

So, presumably, this project — like so many — is only words.

Thomas Luna

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter