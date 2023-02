Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 45-46

6:40 p.m. today

Ji-na is shocked to see her family’s picture in the company files. Ji-na comes down on Chung-yi, accusing her of planting the picture. Chung-yi tells her she will wait for the day that Ji-na begs for forgiveness. Ji-na sneaks into Shi-joon’s mom’s house to get the ring back. Yeol-mae gets into a car ­accident.

Episodes 47-48

7:45 p.m. today

Chung-yi guesses that Duk-hee is somehow involved in Yeol-mae’s accident. Shi-joon warns Ji-na to stay away from Yeol-mae. Ji-na collapses. Pil-du and Jae-ran go at each other, ­accusing each other of ­underhanded betrayal. Poong-do asks Chung-yi about the seed.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 25-26

6:45 p.m. Monday

The hospital ship members raid the loan shark’s office. Eun Jae and Won Gong follow them, but the office is in chaos when they arrive. Young Eun lives in fear of being found out when Eun Jae learns she lied about her condition.

Episodes 27-28

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Hyun is reminded of his father when he sees a diver with dementia. His longing for his father deepens. The hospital ship is shaken by sounds of guns. Gang members, who are covered in blood, board the ship.

“Secret House”

Episodes 77-78

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan pledges not to let go of Seul. Tae-hee comes down on Seul. Chairman Nam tells Tae-hyung that his mother’s name has been taken off the will. Tae-hee wonders about Dong-chul and Sook-jin.

Episodes 79-80

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Min-young’s doppelganger warns Joo-hong that she’ll seduce Joo-hong’s husband. Joo-hong hopes Tae-hyung will suffer just as much as Min-young. Min-young’s doppelganger shows up at Chairman Nam’s house.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 11

7:50 p.m. Friday

Hwang Hoe wonders why Murong Xi has put up such a large reward for capturing Damdeok. After looking into it and finding out that Damdeok is a Goguryeo prince, he is in shock. Seol Doan returns to his tribe and plans an attack on Goguryeo with his sister Seol Ji.

Episode 12

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After nearly conquering Chaekseong, Seol Doan must withdraw after Damdeok’s counterattack. ­Having faced his friend ­Damdeok in battle and losing, Seol Doan now swears revenge against him. Damdeok and his army receive a warm welcome after their victory. Hwang Hoe, Yeo Seokgae and Dol Bisu try to divide the Malgal.

