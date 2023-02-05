comscore 1 of 3 bills to repeal Hawaii Tourism Authority advances
Hawaii News

1 of 3 bills to repeal Hawaii Tourism Authority advances

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries, right, and HTA board Chairman George Kam discussed three legislative bills targeting the embattled agency at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries, right, and HTA board Chairman George Kam discussed three legislative bills targeting the embattled agency at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors dotted Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Visitors dotted Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Thursday.

It’s a sign of the times that House Bill 1375 passed out of the House Committee on Tourism and the Committee on Economic Impact without pushback from the visitor industry, the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism or even the Governor’s Office. Read more

Previous Story
Lawmakers try again to move pasture land to agriculture department

Scroll Up