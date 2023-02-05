comscore Kokua Line: How can mom be recognized for 100th birthday?
Kokua Line: How can mom be recognized for 100th birthday?

  By Christine Donnelly
Question: My mother is approaching her 100th birthday and I was wondering what official recognition (Hawaii and U.S.) she could get to help celebrate, and how to go about it. Read more

