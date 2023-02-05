Kokua Line: How can mom be recognized for 100th birthday?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: My mother is approaching her 100th birthday and I was wondering what official recognition (Hawaii and U.S.) she could get to help celebrate, and how to go about it.

Answer: Achieving centenarian status is a milestone that many elected officials and others honor with a special birthday message or certificate. Here’s more information:

>> Honolulu mayor: Request a certificate from Mayor Rick Blangiardi by submitting an online form at least three weeks in advance. The form, at 808ne.ws/mayreq, is used to recognize centenarians, as well as other achievements and contributions, a spokesperson said. You can also find the form via links on the mayor’s website, honolulu.gov/mayor/. Click on “contact the mayor” and then choose “certificate request form” from among several options.

>> Honolulu City Council: Request an honorary certificate from the Council member representing your mom’s district. Find council members’ contact information at honolulu citycouncil.org.

>> Hawaii governor: Request a commemorative message from Gov. Josh Green by submitting the online form at 808ne.ws/govreq. Requests should be submitted at least four weeks before the event — in this case your mom’s 100th birthday — but no more than three months ahead, according to the form, which you also can find via Green’s website, governor.hawaii.gov. Click on “contact us” and then “request a commemorative message.”

>> Hawaii legislators: Contact state lawmakers for your mom’s district to ask if they’ll offer a 100th birthday greeting. Find contact information at capitol.hawaii.gov/.

>> U.S. Senate: Hawaii Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz each have recognition request forms on their websites, which should be submitted at least three weeks in advance. Hirono’s is at 808ne.ws/hirreq, or can be found via hirono. senate.gov. Choose “80+ Birthday” for the type of message requested. Schatz’s form is at 808ne.ws/schreq, or can be found via schatz.senate.gov. His website says messages are reserved for constituents and that it may not be possible to fulfill all requests. U.S. Senate districts are statewide.

>> U.S. House: Congressman Ed Case, who represents District 1, can issue a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to mark a constituent’s 100th birthday, as well as for other special occasions or awards. Use the online form at 808ne.ws/casereq to request a certificate, which for a centenarian would fall under the category of “other achievements of public distinction,” a spokesperson said. The form also can be found via Case’s website, case.house.gov. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, serving District 2, has a similar form for her constituents at 808ne.ws/tokreq, or via tokuda.house.gov.

>> U.S. president: Request a 100th birthday greeting from President Joe Biden by filling out the detailed form at 808ne.ws/presreq at least six weeks in advance. You can also find the form via links at white house.gov.

>> NBC’s Today show: The morning news show celebrates centenarians, but submissions are selected randomly, so there’s no guarantee your mom will be featured. Submit the request form online at 808ne.ws/nbcreq. You’ll need to provide a digital photo of your mom as well.

>> Papal blessing: In a followup email, you mentioned that your mom is Roman Catholic. It’s possible to order a papal blessing parchment online for practicing Catholics who are turning 100, but there are fees and delivery charges, and you must order well in advance. See details at 808ne.ws/poreq.

Readers may have other ideas about how to honor your mom on this momentous day. We’ll be happy to share any tips we receive.

Q: Previously the city said we didn’t have to pay where the parking meters were broken. But now there’s a sticker saying to pay with an app. Are they giving tickets?

A: No, not for nonpayment at city parking meters that have a slot for a credit/debit card but cannot accept a direct payment that way, a spokesman said. The city wants people to pay at those meters using the Park Smarter app — a sticker affixed to each affected meter provides instructions — but parking tickets are not being issued for those who fail to do so. About 1,700 city parking meters are affected.

