New Hawaii DBEDT director getting down to business
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Among the challenges facing DBEDT Director Chris Sadayasu is an upended $2 billion- plus Aloha Stadium redevelopment project.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dane Wicker was appointed deputy director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism last month.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chris Sadayasu was appointed director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism last month.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree