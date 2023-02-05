Hawaii sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin adds two more school records

Hawaii sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin continued her record-setting season, setting two more UH records a day after setting the mark in the 200 meters at the WSU Open.

Antolin logged a time of 4.62 in the qualifying prelims for the 60 meters, besting the mark of 7.63 set by Kristen LaCosse in 2020. Antolin finished 13th overall with a time of 7.66.

The junior then anchored the 4×400 relay, teaming with Nikki Jennings, Amy Warrington and Sammie Gordon to post a time of 3:50.77, which tied the program record set in 2020. The foursome finished seventh in the event.

Chaminade men end road trip with victory

The Chaminade men’s basketball team ended its five-game road trip on Saturday with a 96-72 win over Fresno Pacific in Fresno, Calif.

The Silverswords (12-13, 7-10 PacWest) were led by Raazhel Watkins’ 19 points, including 5-for-8 shooting from long distance. Chaminade also got 18 points from Isaac Amaral-Artaree and 17 off the bench from Jalen Brattain. Kyle Monk had 19 points to lead the Sunbirds (6-15, 3-11).

The women had no such luck against Fresno Pacific, falling 82-43. The Silverswords (1-22, 1-16 PacWest) got 15 points from Olivia Crigler and 14 from reserve Mary-Lee Mitchell. The Sunbirds (9-12, 4-10) were led by Joleen Corona, who made five of six shots off the bench for 14 points.

Augustana tops UH Hilo in baseball

Tate Meiners was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, leading Augustana to a 7-3 win over Hawaii Hilo in the final game of its five-game series to open the season in Hilo.

The Vikings (1-4) scored in the first inning when Jack Hines singled to score leadoff hitter Trevor Winterstein, but Hilo (4-1) got the run back right back when Casey Yamauchi scrambled home off an errant throw after stealing third base.

Augustana took the lead back in the fourth off a two-run double from Meiners, then added two insurance runs in the fifth and additional runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Hilo got back two runs in the fifth, but could muster just four total hits against the Vikings.