Mia Hironaka’s goal lifts Pac-Five to state Division II championship

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Pac-Five’s Danny Query-Hagedorn dribbled upfield ahead of Kapaa’s Julia Durocher on Saturday.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Mia Hironaka and teammate Rissa Hara, right, celebrated after the Wolf Pack scored the only goal of the match.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

Pac-Five girls soccer players can hold up five fingers to signify the number of state titles the school has won. The Wolfpack can also say they made absent co-coaches Shannon Leong and Ryan Leong proud. Read more

