Punahou picks up 2 more championships in state paddling
- By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Matis Durkin and Sebastian Ako of Punahou helped the Buffanblu win the boys race.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Hazel Campbell, left, celebrated with the crowd at the state paddling finals on Saturday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamalei Sataraka, back, Halia Sniffen, Maile Brown, Mahie Kaleleiki, Kanaiaulani Aweau-Savusa and Tessia Mauai of Kamehameha paddled back to shore after winning the girls race.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree