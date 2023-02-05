comscore Punahou picks up 2 more championships in state paddling
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou picks up 2 more championships in state paddling

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Matis Durkin and Sebastian Ako of Punahou helped the Buffanblu win the boys race.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Matis Durkin and Sebastian Ako of Punahou helped the Buffanblu win the boys race.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Hazel Campbell, left, celebrated with the crowd at the state paddling finals on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou’s Hazel Campbell, left, celebrated with the crowd at the state paddling finals on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamalei Sataraka, back, Halia Sniffen, Maile Brown, Mahie Kaleleiki, Kanaiaulani Aweau-Savusa and Tessia Mauai of Kamehameha paddled back to shore after winning the girls race.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamalei Sataraka, back, Halia Sniffen, Maile Brown, Mahie Kaleleiki, Kanaiaulani Aweau-Savusa and Tessia Mauai of Kamehameha paddled back to shore after winning the girls race.

The versatility of Punahou’s outrigger canoe paddling program can be traced back to coach Rocky Higgins’ notion that paddlers should carry a “full quiver of arrows” to handle any race length and conditions. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Feb. 4, 2023

Scroll Up