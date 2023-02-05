comscore Saint Louis earns top seed in basketball state championships
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis earns top seed in basketball state championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER Saint Louis Crusaders Keanu Meacham and Pupualii “Pupu” Sepulona react after defeating the Maryknoll Spartans in the ILH championship game on Wednesday.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER

    Saint Louis Crusaders Keanu Meacham and Pupualii “Pupu” Sepulona react after defeating the Maryknoll Spartans in the ILH championship game on Wednesday.

Saint Louis is the top seed in the Division I bracket of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Feb. 4, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 5, 2023

Scroll Up