Man, 80, and woman, 78, dead in apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo this morning, according to a police spokesperson.
Officers responded to a residence in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street shortly before 6 a.m. today.
Police found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman dead inside the home, HPD spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said.
Positive identification of the man and woman is pending.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
