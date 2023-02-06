comscore Man, 80, and woman, 78, dead in apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo
Top News

Man, 80, and woman, 78, dead in apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:27 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo this morning, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers responded to a residence in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street shortly before 6 a.m. today.

Police found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman dead inside the home, HPD spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said.

Positive identification of the man and woman is pending.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Neo-Nazi leader planned Baltimore power-grid attack, DOJ says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up