comscore Column: Low-noise aerials could be legal solution to illegal alternative
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Low-noise aerials could be legal solution to illegal alternative

  • By Kioni Dudley
  • Today
  • Kapolei resident Kioni Dudley, Ph.D., is a retired educator and longtime community activist.

    Kapolei resident Kioni Dudley, Ph.D., is a retired educator and longtime community activist.

The recent New Year’s Eve brought the largest aerial show that we have ever seen on Oahu. Pretty clearly, the people have spoken. They are going to have their fireworks. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Medicaid dental benefits a godsend

Scroll Up