Letter: People risk harm when distracted by devices

I went shopping recently and as I got into my car to leave, the car to my left started to back out of his stall. I noticed someone in my rearview mirror looking at his iPad as he was walking toward the car backing up. Read more

He had just bumped the person, who was now on the ground behind the car. A few scrapes but he was OK. His iPad was ruined and he pounded on the window of the car.

I asked him if he realized he could have gotten seriously injured, but his only thought was his broken iPad, and he told me to mind my own business.

Often I see people walking with an electronic device and not looking where they are going. It’s no wonder why I don’t even own a smart phone.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

