Letter: People risk harm when distracted by devices

I went shopping recently and as I got into my car to leave, the car to my left started to back out of his stall. I noticed someone in my rearview mirror looking at his iPad as he was walking toward the car backing up. The only thing I could do was hit my horn, which caused the driver to stop. He had just bumped the person, who was now on the ground behind the car.

A few scrapes but he was OK. His iPad was ruined and he pounded on the window of the car. I asked him if he realized he could have gotten seriously injured, but his only thought was his broken iPad, and he told me to mind my own business.

Often I see people walking with an electronic device and not looking where they are going. It's no wonder why I don't even own a smart phone.

Ken Takeya
Kailua