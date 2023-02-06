Letter: Use Red Hill tanks for water to reduce waste

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Navy should repurpose the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to store water used on bases and surrounding areas. Read more

The Navy should repurpose the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to store water used on bases and surrounding areas.

During the summer months in the late 1980s and 1990s, the Navy was notorious for watering vast green spaces around the officers’ quarters in the middle of the day, despite ongoing water restrictions for the rest of Oahu during drought periods.

I personally know of the Navy’s disdain for pitching in to conserve water when I worked at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. I made a complaint about watering green areas profusely (overwatering) during the middle of the day. The response was, “The Navy has its own water wells so we are exempt.”

That’s how the Navy has operated in the past and present; most likely it will continue to do so in the future unless put on a short leash.

Trevor Tyler

Aliamanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter