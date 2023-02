Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been 30 years since the U.S. last moved to enlarge its military presence in the Philippines — and a sign of today’s regional tensions that it’s doing so again. Read more

It’s been 30 years since the U.S. last moved to enlarge its military presence in the Philippines — and a sign of today’s regional tensions that it’s doing so again.

The agreement, inked between the two nations on Thursday, allows for nine sites where the U.S. can station military gear and build facilities. This occurs amid fears of potential that China could invade Taiwan; America wants to be nearby.

Of course, Beijing expressed its displeasure. It’s what Manila thinks, however, that counts here.