Man involved in Waikiki 3-car collision dies

An 82-year-old man involved in a three-car collision in Waikiki in January died Friday, becoming the fifth traffic fatality on Oahu this year, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s website.

The Vehicular Homicide of Section HPD’s Traffic Division was notified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office that the motorist had succumbed to his wounds, and an investigation is ongoing.

At about 9 a.m. Jan. 15, a crash involving three vehicles occurred in the Waikiki area. According to police, a silver Hyundai operated by the 82-year-old male was traveling eastbound on Kala­kaua Avenue when he rear-ended a Subaru operated by a 68-year-old female, which in turn rear-ended a white Honda operated by a 30-year-old female.

The man to was taken in critical condition to a hospital, while the driver of the Subaru and its passenger were treated at the scene and the driver of the Honda was transported in serious condition to a hospital.

Highway opens after slide

Kamehameha Highway reopened Sunday night near Waimea Bay Beach Park after a rockslide closed the area for most of the day.

Large boulders that landed on the highway prompted the closure at 7:23 a.m. Rock scaling was completed shortly before 6 p.m. Twenty-six-foot temporary concrete barriers were brought in for reinforcement, creating an 8-foot wall along the right side of the highway.

The state Department of Transportation reported that more rock scaling will be needed to remove loose material from the slope and that intermittent closures will be needed today. Officials said traffic holds will be from 5 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. and last no longer than 30 minutes at a time.