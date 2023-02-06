comscore Man involved in Waikiki 3-car collision dies
911 Report | Hawaii News

Man involved in Waikiki 3-car collision dies

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

An 82-year-old man involved in a three-car collision in Waikiki in January died Friday, becoming the fifth traffic fatality on Oahu this year, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s website. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up