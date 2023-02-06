comscore Battle over Kakaako housing continues on Oahu
Battle over Kakaako housing continues on Oahu

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is pushing for legislation to reverse a ban on building housing makai of Ala Moana Boulevard. Above, the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is owned by the agency.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is pushing for legislation to reverse a ban on building housing makai of Ala Moana Boulevard. Above, the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is owned by the agency.

  • COURTESY OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS An artist’s rendering shows what buildings up to 200 feet high might look like on land in Kakaako Makai owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The agency is seeking to build residential towers rising up to 400 feet on some of its property in the area.

    COURTESY OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS

    An artist’s rendering shows what buildings up to 200 feet high might look like on land in Kakaako Makai owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The agency is seeking to build residential towers rising up to 400 feet on some of its property in the area.

For nearly two decades in urban Honolulu, an ideological battle line over housing has been fixed along Ala Moana Boulevard dividing mauka and makai segments of Kakaako. Read more

