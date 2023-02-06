Bill proposes making Native Hawaiian language a required course

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recently introduced bill in the Legislature would make Native Hawaiian language classes a required course in Hawaii public schools for grades elementary through high school, just as English is a required course.

With Hawaii being the only state with two official languages, those being Hawaiian and English, implementing this measure would be the next step toward properly restoring olelo Hawaii and Native Hawaiian culture, said Rep. Diamond Garcia, who introduced House Bill 157.

“In recent years … we’ve been starting to see a newer renaissance of the language here with certain bills being passed that require official state documents to include Hawaiian language on it with English,” Garcia said. “Now it’s starting to be recognized again, but I think we should take that next step and do what’s right and restore the language as a normally used language here in Hawaii.”

Garcia’s grandmother would tell him about her life growing up on a sugar plantation in Kekaha, Kauai, and how she was frequently reminded at home and in school that speaking Hawaiian was forbidden.

“They were either spanked or they were told not to do it,” he said. “They were always told, don’t speak Hawaiian because you won’t be successful.”

Her stories piqued Garcia’s interest in learning the language, leading him to discover the lack of opportunities to do so.

Garcia also hopes that making these classes mandatory will spark students’ interest at a younger age, eventually leading to more who pursue teaching the language as a profession when they grow up.

Despite Hawaii’s teacher shortage, Garcia says staffing would be achievable with the record surplus in state funds having the potential to go toward training and hiring teachers.

Others also have voiced concern about the classes becoming a requirement rather than an elective, he said.

“If that’s the case, then Eng­lish should also be an elective, but it’s not because it’s the official language, and so is Hawaiian,” Garcia said. “If it’s on the same level, there should be equity in the educational system.”

Currently, there are about 30 public schools in the Department of Education that offer Hawaiian language courses as an elective, said Kau‘i Sang, director of the DOE’s Office of Hawaiian Education. A few are offered in middle school, while the majority are offered in high school, she said.

Sang agreed on the effectiveness of leading the community toward professions through workforce development. However, she believes the demand for Hawaiian language speakers should be discussed among the community.

“People always ask the question, ‘Why should my child learn olelo Hawaii? Where will they use olelo Hawaii?’” she said. “There’s definitely a customer that is seeking out those opportunities to have olelo Hawaii present in terms of everyday functions. … I don’t know that it’s widespread enough.”

HB 157 passed first reading on Jan. 19 and is assigned to be heard in the House committees on Education, Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, and Finance.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.