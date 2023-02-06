comscore Bill proposes making Native Hawaiian language a required course
Hawaii News

Bill proposes making Native Hawaiian language a required course

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • COURTESY DIAMOND GARCIA Rep. Diamond Garcia with his grandmother Frances, who inspired him to propose HB 157. The pair is seen at the state Capitol on the Legislature’s opening day.

    COURTESY DIAMOND GARCIA

    Rep. Diamond Garcia with his grandmother Frances, who inspired him to propose HB 157. The pair is seen at the state Capitol on the Legislature’s opening day.

A recently introduced bill in the Legislature would make Native Hawaiian language classes a required course in Hawaii public schools for grades elementary through high school, just as English is a required course. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up