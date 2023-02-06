comscore Empty shelves for kids’ medicines continue
Hawaii News

Empty shelves for kids’ medicines continue

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM Empty shelves are a common sight in the pediatric cold medicine area of many stores, such as this Longs Drugs in Kailua. Cold medicines for adults are also in short supply.

    NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Empty shelves are a common sight in the pediatric cold medicine area of many stores, such as this Longs Drugs in Kailua. Cold medicines for adults are also in short supply.

  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM A sign Friday at Target asks guests to limit their purchases of infant and children’s pain and fever relief items to two.

    NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A sign Friday at Target asks guests to limit their purchases of infant and children’s pain and fever relief items to two.

A months-long cold medicine shortage continues to persist in Hawaii — part of an ongoing national trend. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up