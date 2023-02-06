Hawaii water polo team sinks UC Irvine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and had two assists as the No. 5 Hawaii water polo team beat No. 9 UC Irvine 12-8 at the Triton Invitational on Sunday in La Jolla, Calif. Read more

Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and had two assists as the No. 5 Hawaii water polo team beat No. 9 UC Irvine 12-8 at the Triton Invitational on Sunday in La Jolla, Calif.

Bia Mantellato Dias and Olivia Kistler each added two goals for the Rainbow Wahine (8-1). Goalie Bridget Layburn had nine saves for Hawaii, which finished third after going 3-1 in the three-day event.

Gracie Helberg had three goals for the Anteaters (6-4).

The Rainbow Wahine beat No. 20 San Diego State 18-8 on Friday, then beat No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 and lost to No. 3. UCLA 12-8 on Saturday.

HPU, Hawaii Hilo softball lose in Irvine

The Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo softball teams both lost Sunday at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, Calif.

Taylor Thompson pitched a seven-hitter for the Sharks (0-5) in a 2-0 loss to No. 11 Cal State San Marcos. Jayline Sloss threw a five-hitter for the Cougars (3-2).

Trinity Favela batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Vulcans (1-4) in a 10-3 loss to Colorado Christian. The Cougars (4-2) scored eight times over the final three innings.