comscore Hawaii water polo team sinks UC Irvine
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii water polo team sinks UC Irvine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and had two assists as the No. 5 Hawaii water polo team beat No. 9 UC Irvine 12-8 at the Triton Invitational on Sunday in La Jolla, Calif. Read more

