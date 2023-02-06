Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii water polo team sinks UC Irvine By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and had two assists as the No. 5 Hawaii water polo team beat No. 9 UC Irvine 12-8 at the Triton Invitational on Sunday in La Jolla, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Alba Bonamusa Boix scored five goals and had two assists as the No. 5 Hawaii water polo team beat No. 9 UC Irvine 12-8 at the Triton Invitational on Sunday in La Jolla, Calif. Bia Mantellato Dias and Olivia Kistler each added two goals for the Rainbow Wahine (8-1). Goalie Bridget Layburn had nine saves for Hawaii, which finished third after going 3-1 in the three-day event. Gracie Helberg had three goals for the Anteaters (6-4). The Rainbow Wahine beat No. 20 San Diego State 18-8 on Friday, then beat No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 and lost to No. 3. UCLA 12-8 on Saturday. HPU, Hawaii Hilo softball lose in Irvine The Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo softball teams both lost Sunday at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, Calif. Taylor Thompson pitched a seven-hitter for the Sharks (0-5) in a 2-0 loss to No. 11 Cal State San Marcos. Jayline Sloss threw a five-hitter for the Cougars (3-2). Trinity Favela batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Vulcans (1-4) in a 10-3 loss to Colorado Christian. The Cougars (4-2) scored eight times over the final three innings. Previous Story Scoreboard - Feb. 5, 2023 Next Story Television and radio – Feb. 6, 2023