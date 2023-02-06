Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Feb. 6, 2023 Today Updated 9:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Clippers at Nets 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Clippers at Nets 2:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Bucks at Trail Blazers 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Duke at Miami 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Lafayette at Holy Cross 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Nebraska at Northwestern 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Texas at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Weber State at Northern Colorado 6 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Virginia Tech at N.C. State 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Tennessee at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* GOLF PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: nhl Ducks at Stars 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* SOCCER Turkish: Fenerbahce vs. Konyaspor 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA SURFING Billabong Pro Pipeline 8 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA TUESDAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Suns at Nets 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Thunder at Lakers 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Thunder at Lakers 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 BASKETBALL: NBA G-LEAGUE Birmingham Squadron at Memphis Hustle 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Marquette at Connecticut 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Rutgers at Indiana 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Mississippi at Georgia 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* East Tennessee St. at UNC Greensboro 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 North Carolina at Wake Forest 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Auburn at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Dayton at VCU 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Louisville at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 St. John’s at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Minnesota at Illinois 3:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* South Carolina at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* TCU at Kansas State 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Arkansas at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Maryland at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Rhode Island at Saint Louis 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 N.C. State at Virginia 4 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 Nevada at New Mexico 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 HOCKEY: NHL Ducks at Blackhawks 3:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* SOCCER Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al Hilal 8:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* FA Cup: Sheffield United vs. Wrexham 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 C. Libertad.: S. Huancayo vs. Nacional 1:50 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA SURFING Billabong Pro Pipeline 8 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA TENNIS Dallas, Montpellier, Cordoba, A. Dhabi, Linz midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION Men’s college basketball: Texas at Kansas 4 p.m. 1500-AM TUESDAY TIME STATION No live play-by-play events scheduled Previous Story Hawaii water polo team sinks UC Irvine Next Story Scoreboard – Feb. 6, 2023