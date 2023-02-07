Letter: Case supported Omar’s committee membership

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In “How your lawmakers voted” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6), the newspaper incorrectly reported my Feb. 2 vote on House Resolution 76, to remove my colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, from her membership on the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Read more

I voted no. I have disagreed strongly with some of Omar’s statements and positions. But I know her personally to be a passionate and committed member of Congress with the courage of her convictions, duly elected by her constituents, our fellow citizens, to a third term in the House.

She lends a sometimes difficult but valuable perspective on foreign affairs, and the (successful) effort to remove her was Congress at its worst.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case

1st Congressional District, Hawaii

