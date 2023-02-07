comscore Letter: Case supported Omar’s committee membership
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Case supported Omar’s committee membership

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In “How your lawmakers voted” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6), the newspaper incorrectly reported my Feb. 2 vote on House Resolution 76, to remove my colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, from her membership on the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Worker vaccinations needed to protect public

Scroll Up