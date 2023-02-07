Letter: Justice for the people, not reform for criminals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the major issues facing the American people today is violent crime. Violent crime around the country, as well as in Hawaii, appears to be on the rise.

Violent crime also is becoming more and more nonsensical. People kill others, apparently for no reason.

When you look at these criminals, you see a history of violent behavior. And yet our courts continue to unleash these people on the public to wreak havoc in our communities.

The cry around the country is for “criminal justice reform.”

We can start by renaming the criminal justice system. Call it, “the people’s justice system.”

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

