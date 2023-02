Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mr. Sangria Bar, the newest biz coming to Pearlridge Center, is celebrating its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10. It’s located across from Starbucks. Read more

The biz features bold and fun blends like the Hawaiian (Mr. Sangria original red blend), Blan co (white sangria blend) and Sangria Sunrise (sangria and orange liqueur/juice). Customers can also enjoy local beers and Paradise Ciders, along with a variety of specialty drinks, which have fun names like Sunday Fun Day (tequila, lime and fruit purée), Toyota Tacoma (Cadillac margarita) and Hydration Therapy (gin, coconut syrup, lemon and soda), to name a few.

If you want a snack, check out the menu’s Mr. Soft Serve, or sangria soft serve ice cream.

The bar will be open at 11 a.m. daily. Follow the biz on Instagram (@mr.sangriablend) for updates.

Wrapped with a big red bow

Big Island Candies released its Valentine’s Day collection just in time to get your loved ones a special gift. Its Valentine’s balloon box comes with 32 pieces of delicious treats including the shop’s milk chocolate-dipped heart-shaped butter shortbread, chocolate chip macadamia nut shortbread, milk chocolate-covered macadamia nut brownies, Mika mints and macadamia nut toffees, to name a few. There is also the red hearts box, all-hearts glitz bag and even special items for keiki that come in adorable fabric bags.

Prices vary between Big Island Candies locations in Hilo and Ala Moana, and some items are currently unavailable at Ala Moana, but can still be ordered by mail. Go online to bigislandcandies.com.

Special meal sparks love

Both Morimoto Asia Waikiki and Morimoto Maui locations will offer a special menu this Valentine’s Day. Guests can enjoy a romantic Pan-Asian dining experience at the former, featuring dishes inspired by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s travels across Asia.

Patrons may start off with the wagyu lettuce wraps ($16), followed by a choice of two delectable entrées: the local fish yuan-yaki, which comes with an 8-ounce grilled citrus soy marinated Okinawan sweet potato and micro cilantro ($45), or the Chateaubriand steak ($130) that is made with a 16-ounce U.S. prime steak and truffle shallot Szechuan sauce. To finish off the limited-time meal, treat yourself and your partner to the Morimoto tiramisu ($18), which boasts Hawaiian Kauai coffee rum, mascarpone cheese, chocolate-covered strawberries and Morimoto Hanko chocolate.

Make your reservations morimotoasiawaikiki.com.

A romantic rendezvous

This Valentine’s Day, take your special someone out for a romantic evening at DECK., located on the third floor of Queen Kapiolani hotel. There, a beautiful sunset awaits you, along with an even more spectacular dinner.

The four-course dinner ($85 per person) starts off with a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé. Guests will have a variety of appetizers (both cold and hot) to choose from, followed by their preferred entrée with options such as roasted salmon, twice-cooked duck breast, braised short rib breast or grilled vegetable platter. Lastly, patrons will finish off the scrumptious meal with their choice of dessert: crème brulée, basque cheesecake, mango panna cotta, red velvet cake or bananas foster tart. And, don’t forget to enjoy any one of the restaurant’s romantic libations.

For more information and to make reservations, visit deckwaikiki.com.