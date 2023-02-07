Shake it up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a new Korean barbecue food truck on Oahu’s North Shore. You can find Shaka Shake Bowl in Polynesian Cultural Center’s Hukilau Marketplace. Read more

There’s a new Korean barbecue food truck on Oahu’s North Shore. You can find Shaka Shake Bowl in Polynesian Cultural Center’s Hukilau Marketplace. The business opened in December, according to manager Sunny Unga.

“My parents — business owners Suanne Kim and Joseph Kim — wanted to bring the best Korean barbecue to the North Shore,” she says. “It’s the newest food truck here at Hukilau Marketplace at Polynesian Cultural Center. Shaka Shake Bowl is like Korean barbecue bibimbap with a twist — you drizzle your favorite sauces on top, and shake the bowl to mix.”

The biz offers Korean barbecue in a bowl or plate. Bowls come with your choice of meat — barbecue chicken ($15.95), bulgogi beef ($17.95) and spicy pork ($16.95) — rice, veggies, mandoo and japchae. Plates include the same components, plus kimchi and side dishes.

“Our Shaka bowls are very popular; they’re a fun and unique item,” Unga says. “The bulgogi beef and spicy pork are both popular.”

If you order a bowl, drizzle it with one (or more) sauces like Kim’s special house sauce, sweet and tangy, spicy mayo, gochujang or hot spicy sauce. Sauces are complimentary, so you can try more than one if you want. Then, cover the bowl and shake it to mix well.

“The sauces are my parents’ homemade sauces made from scratch — the Kim special house sauce is my mom’s recipe, and the sweet and tangy is my dad’s recipe,” Unga says.

Korean barbecue plate options include kalbi ($21.45), barbecue chicken ($17.45), bulgogi beef ($19.45) and spicy pork ($18.45).

“It’s the best Korean barbecue on the North Shore,” Unga says. “On your way to visit the beautiful beaches and scenic spots, stop by and enjoy some ‘Shaka bowls.’”

Shaka Shake Bowl is currently open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays, Thursdays-Saturdays (closed Wednesdays and Sundays). For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@shakashakebowlhawaii).

Shaka Shake Bowl

55-370 Kamehameha Hwy., Laie

Phone: 808-772-7934

Instagram: @shakashakebowlhawaii

How to order: In person or via phone

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted