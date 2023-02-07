comscore Waikiki izakaya has an auspicious start
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Feb. 7, 2023

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Ahi toast ($10) of Japanese milk bread and chutoro (optional Kaluga caviar, $18)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Potato salad is part of the set izakaya menu ($65)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chefs Daysen Masuda and Chris Kajioka at the sushi counter

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chutoro nigiri topped with caviar from the omakase menu

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Colorful chirashi Bara chirashi ($75), which incorporates all seafood available at the sushi bar on a particular day, is among the a la carte items on the menu.

An izakaya opening in Honolulu is always a happy occasion, but generally not a big deal because we’re accustomed to the presence of Japanese bars. Read more

