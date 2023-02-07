Waikiki izakaya has an auspicious start
- By Nadine Kam
-
Feb. 7, 2023
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ahi toast ($10) of Japanese milk bread and chutoro (optional Kaluga caviar, $18)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Potato salad is part of the set izakaya menu ($65)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chefs Daysen Masuda and Chris Kajioka at the sushi counter
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chutoro nigiri topped with caviar from the omakase menu
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Colorful chirashi Bara chirashi ($75), which incorporates all seafood available at the sushi bar on a particular day, is among the a la carte items on the menu.
