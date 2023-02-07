Apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo leaves husband, wife dead
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 11:17 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police Monday investigated a house on Nohona Street in Makakilo where an apparent murder- suicide took place.
