comscore Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor
Hawaii News

Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • COURTESY SID RAMACHANDRAN FOR SURFPARKING.ORG Hundreds turned out Jan. 7 for a rally at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor surf and recreational parking lot in support of bills that would keep parking at the Ala Wai location free. The event was co-sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation Oahu Chapter and Surfparking.org to highlight the importance of protecting the 300 free stalls that are available to harbor recreational users.

    COURTESY SID RAMACHANDRAN FOR SURFPARKING.ORG

    Hundreds turned out Jan. 7 for a rally at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor surf and recreational parking lot in support of bills that would keep parking at the Ala Wai location free. The event was co-sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation Oahu Chapter and Surfparking.org to highlight the importance of protecting the 300 free stalls that are available to harbor recreational users.

  • COURTESY SID RAMACHANDRAN FOR SURFPARKING.ORG Hundreds turned out Jan. 7 for a rally at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor surf and recreational parking lot in support of bills that would keep parking at the Ala Wai location free. The event was co-sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation Oahu Chapter and Surfparking.org to highlight the importance of protecting the 300 free stalls that are available to harbor recreational users.

    COURTESY SID RAMACHANDRAN FOR SURFPARKING.ORG

    Hundreds turned out Jan. 7 for a rally at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor surf and recreational parking lot in support of bills that would keep parking at the Ala Wai location free. The event was co-sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation Oahu Chapter and Surfparking.org to highlight the importance of protecting the 300 free stalls that are available to harbor recreational users.

A bill to keep 300 recreational stalls at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor free to the public to “ensure access to the ocean for future generations as well as protect rights for surfers and other practitioners of customary Native Hawaiian rights” is slated to be heard Wednesday at the state Capitol. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up