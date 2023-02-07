Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bill to keep 300 recreational stalls at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor free to the public to “ensure access to the ocean for future generations as well as protect rights for surfers and other practitioners of customary Native Hawaiian rights” is slated to be heard Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Senate Bill 1034, which will be heard by the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs and the Senate Committee on Water and Land at 1:05 p.m in Conference Room 229, would require the state to maintain the free parking stalls, which were preserved in a 2008 parking agreement approved by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The bill, which has a companion House Bill 1189, states that BLNR protected the 300 free stalls in a circa 2008 parking plan. However, the bill notes that the “the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation’s current request for proposals states that the parking plan is subject to change depending on the type and configuration of the new development project for the Ala Wai boat harbor.”

Anxiety about the future of the public recreational area has been heightened since the state, years ago, broadened the harbor’s redevelopment options through Act 197 and HRS 171-6(19), paving the way for a public-private partnership. DOBOR has permission from the Board of Land and Natural Resources to issue another request for proposals to redevelop Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor under a lease arrangement that could extend up to 65 years.

DLNR did not respond Wednesday to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s request for comment on the pending bills.

The bills are an outgrowth of a rally held Jan. 7 at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor surf and recreational parking lot. The purpose of the event, which was co-sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation Oahu chapter and the Save Surf Parking Coalition Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, was to highlight the importance of protecting the 300 free stalls that are available to harbor recreational users, which range from surfers at the popular Bowls spot to families coming out for the Friday night fireworks.

“The public beach access is part of the common trust resources held by the state, and it’s their responsibility to guarantee those resources,” said Natalie Wohner, outreach coordinator for the Surfrider Oahu chapter. “The issue specifically goes back to when Waikiki and the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor were developed and what locals gave up in exchange for this public beach access. Slowly over time that deal went away. The state should be funding itself through businesses and hotels, not local surfers and other recreational users.”

Kate Thompson, rally organizer for Save Surf Parking Coalition Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, said BLNR previously reduced the number of free parking stalls to 300 from 549 by converting free stalls to paid metered stalls. Thompson, who has been an Ala Wai boater for 25 years, said DOBOR had sought permission from BLNR to eliminate even more free stalls to support commercial users before Save Our Surf and other like-minded groups pushed back.

Thompson said eliminating free public parking would hamper ocean access for residents who are already grappling with Hawaii’s high cost of living. She said reducing parking makes it inconvenient for ocean users, who would have to transport beach equipment longer distances. Thompson said eliminating parking also ups the potential for creating dangerous conflicts, as many surfers will park at Ala Moana Beach Park and paddle across the active harbor.

She said she also is concerned that if the state puts an end to free parking at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, more recreational users could be at risk of getting towed as they will be forced to use the harbor’s paid parking, where some of the signs are faded and have confusing verbiage. She said parking stall lines also are faded, making it difficult to distinguish white lines from yellow lines, especially at night.

Thompson urged concerned community members to visit surfparking.org to get information about signing up for notifications about the status of the bills, and links to crafting and submitting testimony.

To be considered at Wednesday’s hearing, written testimony is due by noon. However, if the bill advances, there will be other opportunities to submit testimony.