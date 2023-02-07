comscore Median sales price for Oahu single-family homes dips below $1M
Hawaii News

Median sales price for Oahu single-family homes dips below $1M

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM This home in Kaneohe was listed for sale in November at $1,095,000, and after a list price reduction to $995,000, it sold in January for $975,000.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This home in Kaneohe was listed for sale in November at $1,095,000, and after a list price reduction to $995,000, it sold in January for $975,000.

The median sale price of previously owned single-family homes on Oahu has fallen below the $1 million mark that was first eclipsed in August 2021 and consistently met or exceeded until January. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up