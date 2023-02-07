Tech View: New coworking space set to inspire women to gather

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coworking spaces — communal offices and shared desks where groups and individuals can work — could have gone extinct during the pandemic, when spending time with strangers was a bad idea. Read more

Instead, after businesses of every size discovered that remote work was possible — and after many employees discovered they’d rather work for themselves — coworking spaces are well positioned for the future.

In June, I wrote about (bit.ly/3JKVS4o) how I escaped 30 years of cubicle life and became a member of a coworking space in Kakaako where I could run a startup, launch my own business and, now, found a nonprofit.

There are now at least a dozen coworking spaces on Oahu, and many are even expanding this year. Each offers different amenities and different vibes, from cool and corporate to quirky and creative, so you can find one that best supports your work style.

This spring a new coworking space is opening in Hawaii Kai. Started by entrepreneur Michelle Carmack, the East Oahu site will be called Gather. And while all remote workers will be welcome, Gather is being designed and built with women in mind.

“We’re solving the unique problems women face in the workforce through community, programming and events,” Carmack says.

Several years ago Carmack founded and organized the Oak + Pine Society, a diverse group of local female entrepreneurs. (The name comes from an earlier vision of opening a baby boutique.) Members came together to share and seek advice, hear guest speakers and collaborate on projects.

Events were hosted in a variety of places, and membership grew to over a hundred. A permanent space was always part of the plan.

“It made sense to create a container for all of us so we can continue to grow and build with a strong supportive network,” Carmack said. “The next evolution of our community is to design a space to provide next-level support.”

Gather will occupy a 5,000-square-foot, ground-floor corner space in Hawaii Kai Corporate Plaza, home of The Original Roy’s, with a prized view of Maunalua Bay. There will be a handful of private offices, a conference room and kitchen, a multimedia studio to create podcasts or edit video, and an open-floor plan that can support desks during the day and special events after dark.

The facility is being designed to be welcoming and elegant — Carmack was mulling floor samples and paint swatches during a recent preview tour — but the heart of Gather remains the network that it fosters.

“The vision is community — always has and always will be,” she said.

Like many entrepreneurs, Carmack is building a solution for others, but also for herself and the future that she wants to see.

“My biggest personal goal in life is to be a working mother, providing for my family while nurturing this impact-driven business,” she said. “I listened to the struggles our members faced, and naturally, as an entrepreneur, I want to fix them.”

“One of the major problems we’re solving is the No. 1 reason women are leaving the workforce: transitioning into a working mom,” Carmack continued. “From lack of child care options, mom guilt and an undeveloped support system for this new chapter in life, there’s no denying something needs to change.”

Gather will provide a maternity transition program with baby- and kid-friendly coworking days and events, including on-site child care.

“Mom can increase work productivity, learn and expand her network, all with the baby in the next room,” Carmack explains. “On her downtime or between work calls, she can easily pop in and see her baby or breastfeed on the spot.”

And Gather welcomes career women as well.

“We’re looking to partner with local employers to provide this as a benefit to their employees so they can recruit and retain top-level talent.”

Carmack also hopes Gather will become a place to host special events.

“I’ll be offering my planning services to support businesses in hosting mixers, workshops and retreats in our luxury-designed space,” she said. For now, blue painter’s tape marks out where a stage might be positioned.

Gather is scheduled to open this spring, but you can sign up now for a preview tour. For more information, visit oakpineco.com/gather-coworking.

Ryan Kawailani Ozawa publishes Hawaii Bulletin, a newsletter covering Hawaii’s innovation ecosystem, at HawaiiBulletin.com.