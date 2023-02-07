Tech View: New coworking space set to inspire women to gather
- By Ryan Ozawa
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
COURTESY RYAN OZAWA
Michelle Carmack, who founded the Oak + Pine Society community for female entrepreneurs, is preparing to open Gather, a coworking and event space in Hawaii Kai.
