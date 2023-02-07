UH unanimous No. 1 in volleyball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No. 1 Hawaii will enter its men’s volleyball series at Stanford as the unanimous pick atop the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Poll and the Big West now owns the top two spots.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-0) received all 22 first-place votes in the poll for the second time this season when the ranking was released on Monday. UCLA (9-1) had drawn a first-place vote the previous two weeks, but dropped to No. 4 following Saturday’s loss at Penn State (8-1), which rose a spot to No. 3. Long Beach State (6-0) replaced UCLA at No. 2.

Grand Canyon (10-0) made the biggest move of the week, jumping four spots to No. 5. Hawaii, Long Beach State, Grand Canyon, Charleston (8-0) and Benedict (1-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

UH had a bye week following its three-match road trip to North Carolina and will head back on the road to take on No. 8 Stanford on Friday and Saturday in Palo Alto, Calif. The Cardinal (7-2) lost to No. 15 Cal State Northridge in five sets last Friday, then swept The Master’s University on Saturday and dropped two spots in the coaches poll.

HPU softball team swept, drops to 0-7

The Hawaii Pacific softball team was swept by No. 2 Cal State Dominguez Hils on Monday to remain winless this season.

In the first game, Tiari Hernandez batted 2-for-3 for the Sharks in a 6-1 loss. Alyssa Olague allowed one run over the first four innings and Ashley Wies worked the final three for the Toros.

In the second game, Tita Saunders had HPU’s only hit in a 6-0 defeat. Olague pitched a complete game for Cal Dominguez Hils.

The Sharks fell to 0-7, while the Toros moved to 5-2.