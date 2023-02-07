Hawaii Prep World | Sports Defending champion King Kekaulike rolls, faces Mililani next By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Despite not winning its league title, defending state champion King Kekaulike looked like a team capable of repeating in the opening round of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships in Division I on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Despite not winning its league title, defending state champion King Kekaulike looked like a team capable of repeating in the opening round of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships in Division I on Monday. Owen Riecke scored two of Na Alii’s three goals in the first 15 minutes to lead King Kekaulike to a 5-1 rout of visiting Aiea. Lorenzo Gonzalez also scored twice and Kaleo Gallen added the final goal for the Maui Interscholastic League’s Na Alii (9-3), who will play No. 1 seed Mililani in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park. King Kekaulike is one of three neighbor-island schools to win the state championship in Division I in the past five tournaments played. Punahou has won the other two. The OIA hasn’t won a state title in boys soccer since Mililani in 2015. Kelly Takara scored Aiea’s lone goal in the fifth minute. Punahou 2, Kapolei 0 Seniors Delcan Horio and Noa Yoo scored second-half goals to lead the host Buffanblu (7-2-2) to a victory over the Hurricanes (10-4). Punahou, which is making an appearance in the Division I state quarterfinals for the 14th consecutive tournament, will play No. 4 seed Hilo on Thursday. Waiakea 3, Kaiser 2, OT Alon Halsted scored in overtime to lead the host Warriors (12-2) to their second victory in the winner’s bracket since 1997. Tevin Atwal scored three minutes into the game and Aziah Nelson tied the game with a goal in the 78th minute for Waiakea, which will play No. 2 seed ‘Iolani in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Ailu Doi and Noah Kaneshiro scored eight minutes apart in the second half to give the Cougars (10-3-1) a 2-1 lead before Waiakea made its comeback. Kalani 1, Kailua 0 Chase Kaetsu, the Falcons’ leading scorer, broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute to lead Kalani (12-1-1) over the Surfriders (10-4-1) at Farrington. The OIA runner-up Falcons advance to play No. 4 seed Baldwin in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Previous Story UH’s Lopez back in the happiest place inside softball circle