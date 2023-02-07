Defending champion King Kekaulike rolls, faces Mililani next

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite not winning its league title, defending state champion King Kekaulike looked like a team capable of repeating in the opening round of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships in Division I on Monday. Read more

Despite not winning its league title, defending state champion King Kekaulike looked like a team capable of repeating in the opening round of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships in Division I on Monday.

Owen Riecke scored two of Na Alii’s three goals in the first 15 minutes to lead King Kekaulike to a 5-1 rout of visiting Aiea.

Lorenzo Gonzalez also scored twice and Kaleo Gallen added the final goal for the Maui Interscholastic League’s Na Alii (9-3), who will play No. 1 seed Mililani in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

King Kekaulike is one of three neighbor-island schools to win the state championship in Division I in the past five tournaments played. Punahou has won the other two.

The OIA hasn’t won a state title in boys soccer since Mililani in 2015.

Kelly Takara scored Aiea’s lone goal in the fifth minute.

Punahou 2, Kapolei 0

Seniors Delcan Horio and Noa Yoo scored second-half goals to lead the host Buffanblu (7-2-2) to a victory over the Hurricanes (10-4).

Punahou, which is making an appearance in the Division I state quarterfinals for the 14th consecutive tournament, will play No. 4 seed Hilo on Thursday.

Waiakea 3, Kaiser 2, OT

Alon Halsted scored in overtime to lead the host Warriors (12-2) to their second victory in the winner’s bracket since 1997.

Tevin Atwal scored three minutes into the game and Aziah Nelson tied the game with a goal in the 78th minute for Waiakea, which will play No. 2 seed ‘Iolani in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Ailu Doi and Noah Kaneshiro scored eight minutes apart in the second half to give the Cougars (10-3-1) a 2-1 lead before Waiakea made its comeback.

Kalani 1, Kailua 0

Chase Kaetsu, the Falcons’ leading scorer, broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute to lead Kalani (12-1-1) over the Surfriders (10-4-1) at Farrington.

The OIA runner-up Falcons advance to play No. 4 seed Baldwin in Thursday’s quarterfinals.