‘Iolani morphed into the state’s best again in girls hoops

The four-peat was never a guarantee. The process of adaptation by the ‘Iolani Raiders clearly was. ‘Iolani closes the 2022-23 season with a No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more

‘Iolani’s fourth state crown in a row was its most distinct, crafted by coach Dean Young and staff, executed by a blend of returnees, most of whom didn’t see a lot of playing time last year. Coaches and media gave the Raiders all 11 first-place votes after a state-tournament run that resulted in all-tournament honors for center Mele Sake, guard Paige Oh and forward Callie Pieper. Sake, a 6-foot-1 junior, was named Most Outstanding Player.

Konawaena and Kamehameha, two very young teams, followed at Nos. 2 and 3. The Wildcats rallied past the Warriors in the semifinal round, 48-42. Kamehameha began ILH play 1-5, then won nine of its final 13 games.

The rest of the Top 10 remained intact, with Maryknoll dropping to No. 5 and Punahou staying at No. 9. They were the only ranked teams that did not play in the state tournament.

Kapaa (17-1) nearly unseated Moanalua for the No. 10 spot. The Warriors, led by 6-foot junior Olivia Malafu, won the Division II state title in Hilo.

“Little rock, Kauai. To represent our island is a great feeling,” Kapaa coach Neil Fagarang said. “This team is definitely an exceptional team. The team chemistry has been a major part of us moving forward. That was important. Hat’s off to Hanalani. They’re a great program. We have a great deal of respect for them and their coaching staff.”

Malafu (15 points per game), 5-10 sophomore Denise Alfonso (11 ppg) and sophomore Taira Samiano will return next season. Kapaa will lose five seniors to graduation, including Norma Tuulangavalu and Angeline Nizo.

“We need to put together a club team so we can keep these girls’ chops,” said Fagarang, a first-year head coach.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Feb. 6, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (11) (23-8, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 110 2

> def. Maui 50-35, Wednesday

> def. No. 3 Campbell 41-33, Thursday

> def. No. 1 Konawaena 59-38, Friday

2. Konawaena (24-5, 10-0 BIIF reg. season) 96 1

> won at No. 10 Moanalua 57-43, Wednesday

> def. No. 6 Kamehameha 48-42, Thursday

> lost to No. 2 ‘Iolani 59-38, Friday

3. Kamehameha (23-12, 5-7 ILH reg. season) 84 8

> def. Kaiser 61-41, Monday

> def. No. 4 Lahainaluna 64-38, Wednesday

> lost to No. 1 Konawaena 48-42, Thursday

> def. No. 3 Campbell 52-47, Friday

4. Campbell (16-8, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 77 4

> def. No. 7 Waiakea 64-51, Wednesday

> lost to No. 2 ‘Iolani 41-33, Thursday

> lost to. No. 6 Kamehameha 52-47, Friday

5. Maryknoll (21-6, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 62 2

6. Lahainaluna (18-4, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 61 5

> lost to No. 6 Kamehameha, 64-38 Wednesday

> won at Moanalua 52-35, Thursday

> def. No. 7 Waiakea 58-56, Friday

7. Waiakea (16-7, 10-1 BIIF) 46 7

> def. Kahuku 56-44, Monday

> lost to No. 3 Campbell 64-51, Wednesday

> def. No. 8 Maui 72-54, Thursday

> lost to No. 4 Lahainaluna 58-56, Friday

8. Maui (15-6, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 24 6

> def. Radford 48-42, Monday, 4 p.m.

> lost to No. 2 ‘Iolani 50-35, Wednesday

> lost to No. 7 Waiakea 72-54, Thursday

9. Punahou (12-10, 5-7 ILH reg. season) 22 9

10. Moanalua (19-9, 11-0 OIA reg. season) 12 10

> def. Kailua 56-34, Monday

> lost to No. 1 Konawaena 47-34, Wednesday

> lost to No. 4 Lahainaluna 52-35, Thursday