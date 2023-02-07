comscore Carreira and Blenman-Villarreal pointing the way for ascending Campbell
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Carreira and Blenman-Villarreal pointing the way for ascending Campbell

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Campbell Sabers rode the talents of Mizah Carreira, left, and Rondell Blenman-Villarreal to an OIA title and a No. 2 seed in the state basketball tourney.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Campbell Sabers rode the talents of Mizah Carreira, left, and Rondell Blenman-Villarreal to an OIA title and a No. 2 seed in the state basketball tourney.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell Sabers basketball players Mizah Carreira, left, and Rondell Blenman-Villareal.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Campbell Sabers basketball players Mizah Carreira, left, and Rondell Blenman-Villareal.

Mizah Carreira knows frenemies well. Campbell’s top scoring guard (13 points per game) is a good friend of Mililani sharpshooter Jayden Kipapa. The powerhouse teams have already met twice on the hardwood, where friendship turns into fierce competition. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Feb. 7, 2023

Scroll Up