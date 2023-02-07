Carreira and Blenman-Villarreal pointing the way for ascending Campbell

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mizah Carreira knows frenemies well. Campbell’s top scoring guard (13 points per game) is a good friend of Mililani sharpshooter Jayden Kipapa. The powerhouse teams have already met twice on the hardwood, where friendship turns into fierce competition. Read more

“Jayden is my dive partner. Before the season started, we used to dive every week. Work out and dive. We go down there with fins, wetsuit and spear guns,” said Carreira, who can hold his breath for two minutes. “My favorite fish is uhu or papi‘o.”

Losing is not a favorite plane of existence for Carreira. It was a hard lesson for the Campbell Sabers when the teams met for a first time last month. Carreira and his teammates felt the sting of a 58-52 loss at Mililani on Jan. 13, when Kipapa erupted for 28 points. Most of Kipapa’s six 3-pointers were from intercontinental range, 24 feet and beyond.

“Mizah said, ‘Coach, it’s my fault. I should’ve covered Jayden,” Campbell coach Wyatt Tau recalled.

Eighteen days later, the teams met for the OIA championship. Campbell deployed two-way standout Malik Jackson on Kipapa. Deep into the second half, Kipapa had yet to explode. Then, some fresh legs took over the defensive assignment.

“We were up 46-42. Mizah pointed at Kipapa and said, ‘Coach, I got him,’ “ Tau said.

Carreira had asked for the assignment earlier, but Tau deferred. Carreira already had some of the point-guard duties.

“When I watched Z (Zelston Militante of Leilehua) play Jayden, he would be on him, making him think. Malik is just as long, quick. Just make him think,” Tau said. “Especially when Malik blocked his first shot. Then we changed it up with Mizah.”

Kipapa finished with a modest 12 points, and Campbell earned its first OIA boys basketball state title with a 50-45 victory. Carreira pumped in 21 points, clutching up with an unstoppable midrange jumper. The senior used that shot effectively in a 51-49 win over the beast from the east, Kailua.

A versatile pair

With a vertical leap of over 36 inches — the 5-foot-8 Carreira can touch the top of the painted square on a backboard — he is an anomaly.

“Box jumps are best for me. I got those at home. My dad brought it home one day. I’m pretty sure he made them,” Carreira said. “When I was younger, I always tried to touch the ceiling, so he came home with these boxes. Then I started tapering down from that working on my dunk technique so I land better. It’s all about repetition, all about technique. For me, it’s about the landing. I had a bad habit of landing on one leg and my knee was getting terrible.”

His explosiveness, honed over years of training, gives Tau the flexibility to utilize his bigs in other ways.

Rondell Blenman-Villarreal is not a typical big man. At 6-3, he is a rangy, physical defender in the paint. Once he pulls down a rebound, it’s off to the races. At 13 points per game, he runs the point, distributes and gets the offense into sync. Beyond the tangibles, Tau has as much trust in Blenman-Villarreal as any of the Sabers.

“Rondell is our leader and has been since the ending of last year. When the season was done and we played outside league, he did whatever it took to become a better basketball player. He’s a hard worker, always asking questions,” Tau said.

Rewind a bit more, and there’s much more to it.

“Rondell came out for the first time last year. He was heavy set and dropped at least 30 pounds,” Tau said.

It was a matter of basic work and common sense.

“I started eating a lot of protein through the day, no junk food, drinking lots of water, working out. Lifting and running,” Blenman-Villarreal said. “And getting lots of sleep.”

Doing what it takes

Tau made it easier, in a sense, by asking for more from his Sabers. They worked out in the weight room year-round. Even through the high school season, they work out twice per week at 5:30 a.m.

The offseason leagues were a necessity in Tau’s experience. He guided Aiea to OIA Division II titles in 2008 and ’09 before returning to his alma mater. Ewa Basketball became a common feature in leagues across the island with their coaches and parents doing the driving.

It is a formula adopted by some of the best programs statewide. Defending state champion Saint Louis hosts its league in the spring, summer and fall. Nine-time girls state champion Konawaena trains year-round, traveling each summer to mainland tournaments. The list doesn’t end there. Campbell simply demonstrates that a unified force that accepts good coaching and has a built-in standard for growth can break new ground.

While Blenman-Villarreal morphed into a different athlete as a senior, Carreira has been half-man, half-amazing for a while. He started dunking in ninth grade, when he was a freshman at Mililani. He transferred back to his neighborhood school, Campbell, as a sophomore. When that 2020-21 season was canceled, he was in online class, working and getting paid by day, training and playing pickup ball by night. By junior year, basketball opened up, but Carreira remained in virtual-learning mode. He opted not to take the vaccine.

“I tried to go back my junior year, but I didn’t want to deal with the coronavirus. My mom wanted to take care of me at home,” he said.

He enjoys having a job.

“I was in the work force, so I learned a lot about carpentry, flooring, tiling, dry wall and painting. I was working with my uncle in Kahaluu, then my other uncle (Leo’s Painting),” Carreira said. “I wanted to make money. This year, I’m really dedicated to my school work and playing sports, so I’m locked in.”

Developing defensively

Offensively, he had everything Tau and assistant coach Tuli Tafai look for, and more. Defensively, another story.

“Mizah, when he first started playing with us in outside league, his skill set was good, but I didn’t like how he was playing defense. I told him, ‘If you don’t play ‘D,’ I’ll cut you. He was shocked,” Tau recalled. “He had a big turnaround.”

The two seniors have 3.0 grade-point averages. Blenman-Villarreal is planning to attend a junior college and continue his evolution as a hoopster. Carreira has no plans to play at the next level.

“I’m going to work with my dad at Pearl Harbor. He’s an electrician. I could become a fabricator. My sister could teach me. She makes stuff for the ships and stuff,” he said.

The Sabers are seeded second in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships and will play Kahukuon Wednesday.

“There’s so much room to get better,” Blenman-Villarreal said. “We have room for improvement all around.”

The growth is constant. Campbell spent a large chunk of the season ranked in the lower half of the Top 10. Peaking at the right time was a byproduct of Tau’s experience, of allowing his team to find itself through the daily grind and early-morning rituals.

“When we got a tie game, Coach Wyatt brings us in and we all start laughing. In crunch time, we level up,” Blenman-Villarreal said.

Tau gives them space.

“Our practices, half the time you’d be laughing because these guys are fun to be around. The best thing for these guys this year, in the heat of the moment, nobody was pressuring out. Nothing was getting to them. I had to figure it out that it’s just how these guys are. I don’t have to hype them up. They’re already ready to play,” Tau said. “We worked so hard to get where we are. Their personalities blow my mind half the time. They just crack me up.”

There may not be another team that celebrates together as heartily.

“That comes from all off us having a bond,” Blenman-Villarreal said. “That starts from outside league. We bonded a lot. We went to Vegas, won that, and that started the fire. During practice, it’s very funny, I’m not going to lie. We know when to switch it on and off. We trust in each other.”

Timing is everything. Blenman-Villarreal seized opportunity when it arrived. Carreira has no regrets about missing junior year.

“No, I feel like I made my time worth it. I learned a lot,” he said. “I came back my senior year and I’m soaking it all up.”

CAMPBELL GUARD MIZAH CARREIRA, POINT FORWARD RONDELL BLENMAN-VILLARREAL

WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING:

MIZAH CARREIRA, 5-8, SENIOR, 13 PPG

Larry Park, Kamehameha: “Mizah is extremely explosive. Quick off the dribble and quick off the ground. He had some tough finishes against us. One that stands out was a baseline drive and finish with his left hand early in the game. We knew he could score at all three levels. He showed that in the OIA championship game and was tough to guard.”

Walter Marciel, Kailua: “I first saw Mizah play at the convention center last summer. His leaping ability for his size was outstanding. His pull-up shots and penetrating speed got my attention. A lot of determination and grit on the court. It carried throughout the season and playoffs.”

Ryan Hirata, ‘Iolani: “Carreira is one of most exciting players to watch in the state. He’s an instant bucket-getter. So smooth and explosive off the bounce and can finish around the rim, in the mid-range and from the 3. He’s a very tough guard because of his change of direction and is never afraid to take the big shot.”

Brandon Dumlao, Moanalua: “Dude just goes and makes plays for his team. I donʻt think a coach could ask any more of this kid. When you watch him on tape, he does all the little things you wish all of your players would do. Knocks down shots, finishes at the rim, and attacks rebounds relentlessly.”

Kelly Grant, Maryknoll: “Carreira is super athletic with crazy hops. Cannot let him get a first step on you or he will blow by you and dunk.”

TJ Rickard, Lahainaluna: “(Carreira) is the heart and soul of that team. He’s scrappy, aggressive and makes all the winning plays you’d want from a player and leader. And for his size, he can really get to the rim and finish.”

Chad Townsend, Leilehua: “Mizah is instant energy on the court. At any moment he could make a big play for Campbell. He’s one of the most athletic players in the state. He can go to the hoop strong as well as shoot the 3 ball. What surprised me about Mizah was his dedication and energy on the defensive end of the court.”

Dan Hale, Saint Louis: “Mizah and Rondell are tough as they come. Very physical with great skills. Mizah embodies Campbell’s hard-nosed defense and never-give-up attitude. They are the definition of scrappy with skill added in. When we played them in the preseason we knew they were going to be a very good team and they are.”

RONDELL BLENMAN-VILLARREAL, 6-3, SENIOR, 13 PPG

Larry Park, Kamehameha: “Rondell is a great effort and energy guy. He is relentless on the boards and also got extra possessions with deflections and steals. He can handle the ball well and with his size — and willingness to board — can be a match-up problem.”

Walter Marciel, Kailua: “Very experienced, provides solid leadership that supported the success of the team. Consistent scorer in each game during the pre- and regular season.”

Ryan Hirata, ‘Iolani: “Villarreal can get a bucket at anytime, but his unselfishness to make the right play for the team stands out. Makes the extra pass and can handle the ball on the perimeter, which creates a tough match-up for the opponent. He can grab a rebound and push in transition as well, which is a huge asset.”

Brandon Dumlao, Moanalua: “Rondell is smooth and always under control. He causes teams match-up problems with his versatility. He is definitely a high basketball IQ player we knew was going to be problem for us.”

Kelly Grant, Maryknoll: “Long and also athletic. Can go by you both ways. Sees the floor well. Very composed. Doesn’t get rattled.”

TJ Rickard, Lahainaluna: “(Blenman-Villarreal) is the perfect anchor for them defensively. He can defend positions 1 through 5. Offensively, he can shoot and finish at the rim.”

Chad Townsend, Leilehua: “Rondell is a huge difference-maker when he’s on the court. He’s a stat filler who gets rebounds, assists, points. Campbell’s able to get into their break quick because of his ability to grab the rebound and push the ball up court.”