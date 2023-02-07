Smooth-operating former UH coach mentors QB Schager

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To pave the way for the run-and-shoot offense, the University of Hawaii football team turned to a smooth operator. Read more

To pave the way for the run-and-shoot offense, the University of Hawaii football team turned to a smooth operator.

During the Christmas break, Dan “Shh-mooth Shh-mooth” Morrison worked with UH’s No. 1 quarterback Brayden Schager on reads, footwork and timing essential to steering the run-and-shoot’s passing attack. In nine UH seasons as quarterbacks coach under head coach June Jones, Morrison guided record-setting passers Timmy Chang, Nick Rolovich and Colt Brennan.

“Dan was the coolest and calmest of the coaches,” said Chang, who is in his second year as UH head coach. “We called him ‘Shh-mooth Shh-mooth’ because he is smooth and mellow-toned, and he has the most calming voice. … He’s the quarterback whisperer. He helped Schager a lot.”

Schager showed pocket poise, defensive deciphering and arm strength during Monday’s first of 15 spring practices for the Rainbow Warriors. After using a mashup of schemes last season, the Warriors are fully invested in the run-and-shoot offense that was successful under head coaches Jones, Greg McMackin and Rolovich.

“If Schager didn’t know anything about it, hearing an outside voice besides me,” Chang said of Morrison’s tutorials, “reiterates some confidence and some positivity into it.”

During the break, Schager returned to his family’s home in Highland Park, a suburb of Dallas. Morrison has lived in Dallas since 2008, when Jones resigned at UH to become SMU’s head coach. Morrison, who is now the quarterbacks coach for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, met with Schager for three extensive workouts at Highland Park High’s indoor practice facility.

“We got together and talked about the offense and the drop(backs) and the routes and some of the thoughts,” Morrison said. “There are different places where (a quarterback’s) eyes go. He’s got a big, strong arm, and he’s a big, strong kid. I think there’s going to be a lot of good things with him. I liked him. I thought he was very good.”

Schager was impressed with Morrison’s calm and concise instruction.

“He’s kind of quiet, but he gets to the point,” Schager said. “He has a good way of coaching like that. … I think the drops were the biggest things. Just learning those drops and the timing and how everything is just a rhythm. And you hear Timmy say that a lot, to get your rhythm right. I think Timmy learned that from (Morrison). Just getting the rhythm down, and how everything’s really methodical with him, which is cool.”

Former UH quarterback Bryant Moniz and Shawn Withy-Allen also were helpful in providing tips during the player-run unsupervised workouts last month.

Last year, Chang focused on big-picture responsibilities. This year, Chang has taken over play-calling duties and is considered the quarterbacks coach. Cade Socha, who is listed as an analyst, is serving as Chang’s assistant.

On Monday, Chang was in the huddle, directing passing and team drills while maintaining an even-tempered demeanor. “I’m trying to be a nice, calm, cool guy they can lean on,” Chang said.

This also marks the first time in seven years Chang is leading meetings and video sessions for the quarterbacks.

“It’s good being around those guys and having a room,” Chang said. “It’s been the first time in … probably seven years now I’ve been in a quarterback room. … That’s the best part about coaching, the coaching job, is being with the guys. They keep you young. They keep you enthusiastic. They keep you coming back for more. And then seeing their progress and their growth, it warms me up.”

Schager said: “I think it’s a lot more fun for him being hands on with the quarterbacks. I know he loves it. We love having him in the room. He’s really good to learn from. You can tell he’s having more fun now.”