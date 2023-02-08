Editorial | Letters Letter: Fireworks different from firearms, cars Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In a letter to the editor (“$5 earplugs better than fireworks crackdown,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 3), the writer missed the point when he gave statistics on deaths and injuries caused by guns and cars. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In a letter to the editor (“$5 earplugs better than fireworks crackdown,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 3), the writer missed the point when he gave statistics on deaths and injuries caused by guns and cars. Those are completely different issues from noise and air pollution, injuries, death and damage to personal property caused by fireworks. It’s a matter of quality of life for people and their pets. Let’s not focus only on tradition and cultural practices, nor on guns and cars. Instead, let’s look at the total picture of the effects of fireworks on people, pets and the environment. Harold Nakagawa Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Justice for the people, not reform for criminals