Letter: Fireworks different from firearms, cars

In a letter to the editor (“$5 earplugs better than fireworks crackdown,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 3), the writer missed the point when he gave statistics on deaths and injuries caused by guns and cars. Those are completely different issues from noise and air pollution, injuries, death and damage to personal property caused by fireworks.

It’s a matter of quality of life for people and their pets. Let’s not focus only on tradition and cultural practices, nor on guns and cars. Instead, let’s look at the total picture of the effects of fireworks on people, pets and the environment.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

