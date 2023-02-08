Central Pacific, FHB led way in SBA loans in 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank and First Hawaiian Bank led the way among local financial institutions in providing U.S. Small Business Administration loans in Hawaii and Guam during the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30.

SBA provided 142 loans to small businesses in Hawaii and Guam for a total of $53.5 million to be used for equipment purchase, expansion, inventory, working capital and other eligible business purposes. Thirty-­three financial institutions, based in Hawaii, Guam and on the mainland, participated in the federal agency’s financing programs to meet the diverse needs of small-business owners and entrepreneurs in the Hawaiian Islands and Guam, according to lending statistics released Tuesday by the Hawaii District Office of the SBA.

Central Pacific generated 75 7a loans, which provide businesses with working capital, that totaled over $3.7 million. Among other local banks, First Hawaiian Bank had three loans totaling $646,000, Bank of Hawaii had one loan for $100,000, and Hawaii National Bank had one loan for $82,000. Seattle-based HomeStreet Bank, which has branches in Hawaii, had three loans totaling $984,000.

First Hawaiian led the way for the number of SBA 504 loans, which are used to finance real estate purchases or renovations — with seven totaling $12.3 million. Bank of Hawaii was second with six loans totaling $9.4 million, and American Savings Bank was third with three loans totaling $2.3 million. Among other local institutions, Central Pacific had one loan for $725,000, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union had two loans totaling $337,500 and Hawaii State Federal Credit Union had one loan for $252,862.