Central Pacific Bank is conducting a $25,000 Super Bowl gift card giveaway as part of its “Keep Hawaii Cooking” campaign, which supports Hawaii restaurants statewide owned by CPB customers.

Participants can enter to win one of 500 gifts cards valued at $50 each beginning with CPB commercials that will air before, during and after the Super Bowl on Sunday. Scan the QR code that appears at the end of the spot to connect to the link to enter using the online form; or, go to cpb.bank/keephawaiicooking. A list of participating restaurants also will be available at the site.

Winners will receive an eGift Card and will be notified by Feb. 27. The promotion ends at 1 p.m. Feb. 20. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one email submission per participant is allowed. Participants must be 18 or over.

“CPB started the Keep Hawaii Cooking campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist the general public and our restaurant customers during a very difficult time,” CPB Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Brandt Farias said. “We paid half the bill on takeout orders to help struggling restaurants while also helping to pay for meals for local residents. We’re continuing to help support CPB restaurateurs by putting a new spin on the campaign.”